– During last week’s edition of The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer and US Champion Rey Mysterio spoke about how it’s still weird that’s now in the WWE Hall of Fame. Mysterio was inducted earlier this year as part of Class of 2023 ahead of WrestleMania 39. He stated the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s still weird to me when they make the announcement, ‘Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.’ That is still yet to click. I guess you’re used to hearing Hall of Famers that have retired and not fully active, in my case it’s different. I just think the respect that is shown, not only throughout my peers, but from fans around the world has been massive, massive … overwhelming. The fact that I’m able to represent my culture and doing it worldwide is just a true blessing, to be able to travel and represent lucha libre to its fullest.”

On last Friday’s SmackDown, Rey Mysterio beat Santos Escobar to retain the WWE United States Championship.