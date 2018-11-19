wrestling / News
Various News: Rey Mysterio Files New Trademark For His Son, MLW Announces Konnan vs. Low Ki For Miami, New Being The Elite
November 19, 2018
– According to Pwinsider.com, Rey Mysterio applied to trademark “Principe Mysterio”, which looks to be the name his son Dominick will use once he officially starts his wrestling career.
– MLW has announced that Konnan vs. Champion Low Ki in a No Disqualification World Heavyweight Title Match has been announced for December 13th in Miami.
– Here is a new episode of Being the Elite…