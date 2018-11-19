Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Rey Mysterio Files New Trademark For His Son, MLW Announces Konnan vs. Low Ki For Miami, New Being The Elite

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

– According to Pwinsider.com, Rey Mysterio applied to trademark “Principe Mysterio”, which looks to be the name his son Dominick will use once he officially starts his wrestling career.

– MLW has announced that Konnan vs. Champion Low Ki in a No Disqualification World Heavyweight Title Match has been announced for December 13th in Miami.

– Here is a new episode of Being the Elite…

article topics :

Dominick Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading