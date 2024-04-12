Rey Mysterio Is Fine With People Seeing His Face Online

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio said that he’s fine with fans posting pictures of him without his mask, as 2024 is a different time than when he started. Outside of a brief maskless run in WCW, Mysterio has tried to maintain the tradition of Lucha Libre by keeping his mask on.

He said: “You know, it’s something I really don’t mind. A lot of fans recognize me and it’s kind of like a new era of wrestling. For a while, I did wrestle without my mask and a lot of fans know me because of that. But overall, I always try to give the fans the time and respect if getting asked for a picture or being recognized to take that time to be able to take a picture with them. Some have actually asked me, ‘Is it okay if I post it?’ I always give them the okay, ‘Do whatever you want. It’s your picture now. If I took a picture with you, it’s because it’s okay.’ But I respect the fact and I appreciate that they ask me if it’s okay if they can post it.“