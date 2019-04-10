Rey Mysterio: ‘I Don’t See Myself Doing This Many More Years Longer’

– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. Below are some highlights and an audio clip of Mysterio’s appearance (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Rey Mysterio on the evolution of wrestling since he started his career: “You know, I’ve been able to not only see, but live, the evolution of this sport and like you said, man, there’s a huge difference from the time I broke in to 15 years later, to now another 15. Because just this past month, my wife and I were sitting down and then Dominik joined us, it’s been 30 years since I’ve been doing this. If you think about it, it sounds like a long time but again, I started at the age of 14. I had my first opportunity at the age of 14, that’s crazy. Kids nowadays are in school, which I was at the time. I wasn’t forced to grow up faster than others, but it was my desire, it was my take that I wanted to be a part of this beautiful sport, that I started at a young age. You know, I got the opportunity and I ran with it, and it made me see things differently than other kids.”

Rey Mysterio on his in-ring future: “But the evolution of this sport has been incredibly dramatic in the change, and I definitely don’t see myself doing this many more years longer, although the opportunity that I have gotten on my return with WWE, to be able to face guys like the caliber of Andrade, who is a third generation wrestler, have been incredible. So, that kind of brings that desire within me, that ‘Hey, I can still do this, I can still go.’ But of course, if I were to do this on a schedule that I was back in the day, that me and you were doing at the time Mark, I don’t think I could handle it.”