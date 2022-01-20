Rey Mysterio On Getting The Cover of WWE 2K22, Which WWE Stars He Still Wants to Face

Rey Mysterio is on the cover of WWE 2K22, and he discussed what getting the cover spot means to him and more in a new interview. Mysterio spoke with Metro about getting the cover, the stars he wants to face one-on-one from the company and more. You can see some highlights below:

On which stars he still wants to face in WWE: “I’ve been keeping a close eye on Kevin Owens. He and I have never clashed one-on-one. It’s always been in a Four-Way – not too long ago, with Seth, and Finn, and myself. But Kevin Owens is a guy that I’ve had my eyes on.

“Finn Balor is another guy that I would love to go out there and just compete [with] one-on-one. Those two guys are definitely at the top of my list right now.”

On being the sole person on the cover of WWE 2K22: “It is something that is very special to me. Because of all the years I put into this business, a lot of the feedback that I get back from fans is, ‘Rey, you’re one of my favorite superstars that I love to pick when I play WWE 2K,’ Mysterio said. “So to hear that and now be on the cover this is it.”

On the timing of getting the cover: “I think it is a great time for me too because I don’t know how many years I have left in this career. This timing was right on point and just put the cherry on top.”