Rey Mysterio Getting His Own Cartoon In Latin America

Lucha Central reports that Rey Mysterio is set to get his own animated series that will air on Cartoon Network Latin America. The series was announced during a surprise panel at Cartoon Network Day at the 2020 PixelatlFestival. The founders of ¡Viva Calavera! will produce.

Here’s a synopsis: Rey Mysterio will tell the story of one of the most iconic luchador, a figure admired by all and star of the ring, but he will also delve into a great secret: unimaginable forces threaten our world and he will be a fundamental part of that fight. When their number one fan discovers this secret, together they will immerse themselves in a world where the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling coexists with mystery, mythology, history, magic and supernatural beings.

Cartoon Network Content Director for Mexico and Colombia, Jaime Jiménez Rión, said: “We are very excited to finally be able to announce this project and eager to share the result with our fans and lucha libre fans. Working with Rey Mysterio and ¡Viva Calavera! It has been a pleasure and we are sure that we have an incredible story to tell. There are many elements to highlight: Mexico as a central element when creating this project, the level of action, the characters and the risks that we have taken in order to make this story resonate and connect with many fans around the world. Booyaka!”

Mysterio added: “After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the Hermanos Calavera presented their idea to me, I was immediately captivated. Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can’t think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.”

The Hermanos Calavera said: “It is a privilege for us to work on this project with one of our idols, Rey Mysterio, and in conjunction with Cartoon Network. Having the opportunity to tell this story in the context of lucha libre, with the action, epicity and emotion that we have always liked to see on screen is a dream come true. We hope that with this project we can bring a little Mexico, lucha libre and ourselves, to the whole world. Booyaka!”

Mighty Animation Studio will be in charge of animation with ¡Viva Calavera!. The panel also featured Luis Patricio Salmón (Director of the animation studio Mighty Animation); José Iñesta (Director of Pixelatl), Madelein Treviño (2019 winner of the Cartoon Network Girl Power initiative) and more.