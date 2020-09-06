Rey Mysterio Got Treatment Today For His Triceps Tear

It was reported earlier this week that Rey Mysterio will be out of action due to a torn tricep, which is why he didn’t compete on Monday’s RAW. In a post on Instagram, Mysterio gave a brief update on his condition, nothing that he received treatment for the injury today.

He wrote: “Had some #PRP done today on my torn tricep. ???? & much ?? to @thelabprc for always taking care of me & my family!”