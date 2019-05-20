WWE News: Rey Mysterio Has Injury Scare At MITB, Bayley Gets Special WWE Milestone, Money in the Bank Fallout Videos

– PWInsider reports that after his match and post-match attack from Samoa Joe last night at Money in the Bank, WWE officials were concerned that Rey Mysterio may have suffered a shoulder injury. He was checked out after the match was over.

– As a result of last night’s win, Bayley is now the only female Grand Slam champion in WWE history. She has held the RAW Women’s title, the Smackdown Women’s title and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– WWE has released several backstage fallout videos from last night’s Money in the Bank PPV: