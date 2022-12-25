wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Has Police ‘Arrest’ Dominik Mysterio After Failed Second Home Invasion
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio was not going to have a repeat of what happened with Dominik Mysterio and “Mami” Rhea Ripley at Thanksgiving. Dominik and Ripley attempted to cause some trouble at the Mysterio household again, but Rey Mysterio was having none of it. Mysterio got everyone outside, and Dominik shoved his father.
Dominik’s mother then attempted to slap her son, but Rhea Ripley caught her hand, and Mrs. Mysterio then slapped Ripley in the face. Police arrived and then arrested Dominik Mysterio in front of an incredulous Ripley. You can see a video of the incident below.
There’s no word yet if Judgment Day or Ripley have bailed out Dominik.
…and this time, @reymysterio called the police! pic.twitter.com/7H75T5U5eO
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2022
