Rey Mysterio Wants To ‘Bring Something New’ To Hell In A Cell Match With Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown

As previously reported, WWE moved the scheduled Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio from Hell in a Cell to tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In a recent interview with Metro, Mysterio discussed his expectations for the match, what he wants to accomplish, and much more.

When asked about the Hell in a Cell concept, Mysterio admitted that it’s a new experience for him but that he wants to add something new that fans haven’t seen before:

So, this match is everything new for me. I enjoy [that] but at this stage of my career… I do – I get a little butterflies in my stomach – still for any type of match, for this one a bit more. But I’ve always loved to step in that ring and entertain the fans. That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna go in there and entertain. But most importantly I do wanna leave that match with my stamp on Hell In A Cell – on my first Hell In A Cell – and my first singles match against Roman Reigns. I’m hoping to bring something new to the table, like I always try to do, and have the fans enjoy it.’

