WWE News: Rey Mysterio To Be Honored With Cauliflower Alley Club Award, Sami Zayn Announces New T-Shirt

– Rey Mysterio is set to be honored with the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Lucha Libre award. The organization announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Mysterio will be presented with thew award in April, as you can see below:

Happy to publicly announce our first award winner for 2020. The Lucha Libre award will go to one of the most popular and innovative wrestlers of all time, @reymysterio ! Please join us April 27-29th as we present Rey with this prestigious award pic.twitter.com/921P4DHKGL — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) October 22, 2019

– Sami Zayn announced on Twitter that he is teaming up with Pro Wrestling Tees for a Sami Zayn vs. El Generico T-Shirt, with proceeds to benefit his SamiForSyria campaign: