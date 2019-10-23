wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio To Be Honored With Cauliflower Alley Club Award, Sami Zayn Announces New T-Shirt

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rey Mysterio is set to be honored with the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Lucha Libre award. The organization announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Mysterio will be presented with thew award in April, as you can see below:

– Sami Zayn announced on Twitter that he is teaming up with Pro Wrestling Tees for a Sami Zayn vs. El Generico T-Shirt, with proceeds to benefit his SamiForSyria campaign:

