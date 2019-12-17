Rey Mysterio Hopes Dominic Will Wrestle In 2020

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominic’s preparation for an in-ring debut, which Mysterio hopes will happen in 2020. Here are highlights:

On how long he has left in the ring: “It’s really hard to say right now because I feel so motivated and so driven by the sport. I could change my mind a week from now or a year from now – but, as of right now, I really feel like I’m picking up a second wind.To have my son follow in my footsteps, which wasn’t in the plan three years ago, I think that, as well as the fans being the way they are, being so appreciative of the time I’ve put into this business, it makes me want to keep going.”

On when Dominic might wrestle: “I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020. I’m just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match. I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully.”