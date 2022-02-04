Rey Mysterio Reveals How Many Masks He Owns, Uses Most Gear Once

Rey Mysterio recently revealed how many masks he owns in a new interview, and noted that he uses most of his ring gear only once. The WWE star appeared on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker and discussed his mask collection; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:, Mysterio revealed that he owns well over 1,000 masks, and that doesn’t include ones he once owned and has given away over the years.

On how many masks he currently has: “Less than 5,000. I think it’s a little bit over 1,000, somewhere around 1,100.”

On using most of his ring gear only once: “Everything I use, I use once. Especially for PPV’s. And I kind of put it in storage. Every now and then, when I feel like it’s been quite some time, I’ll go ahead and bring it back out and use it for TV. What really sucks is back when I was with WWE, my early years when I was wearing the baggy outfits, a lot of that material, unfortunately, due to the climate, I would have them hanging just like clothes. And a lot of those outfits got stuck with each other and just ended up going to waste. But now I’m very picky with my outfits, and I like to position them in a certain way. I have OCD.”

On how much time he takes to prepare his gear: “I like to go anywhere from 4 to 6 months. Or I might have an idea already popping into my head, let’s say right after WrestleMania. And I’ll write that down so that way I don’t forget.”

On being the cover star for WWE 2K22: “It’s awesome, man. It’s a huge honor for me to be able to represent all my people, Latinos, my sport of Lucha through the cover of 2K22. I’ve shared covers before in the past, whether it was at WCW, we did the nWo. I’ve shared the cover with other superstars. This time it was strictly surrounded on my mask, my image. It’s a huge, huge honor, especially after 20 years of being with WWE, and kicking off the year of 2022 with all these crazy times that have been going on. It’s a blessing.”