Rey Mysterio To Induct Konnan Into AAA Hall of Fame

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced today that he will be inducted longtime friend and mentor, Konnan, into the AAA Hall of Fame. Mysterio announced the news earlier today via social media.

Konnan previously inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 two years ago. Konnan currently works in AAA as a writer and broadcaster. He first started working with the promotion in 1992.