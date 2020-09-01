Rey Mysterio Injured, Out of Action Due to Torn Tricep

Rey Mysterio won’t be seen in a match for a while, as he suffered an injury that will keep him out of action at WWE Payback. WWE announced on Monday night that Mysterio suffered a torn tricep in his tag team match alongside his son Dominik against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on Raw.

Rollins was set to face Mysterio in a match to qualify for a Triple Threat later in the night that will determine Drew McIntyre’s next challenger, but instead Dominik will take Rey’s place and face Rollins. WWE’s announcement reads: