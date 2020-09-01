wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Injured, Out of Action Due to Torn Tricep
Rey Mysterio won’t be seen in a match for a while, as he suffered an injury that will keep him out of action at WWE Payback. WWE announced on Monday night that Mysterio suffered a torn tricep in his tag team match alongside his son Dominik against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on Raw.
Rollins was set to face Mysterio in a match to qualify for a Triple Threat later in the night that will determine Drew McIntyre’s next challenger, but instead Dominik will take Rey’s place and face Rollins. WWE’s announcement reads:
Rey Mysterio will be out of action for some time.
WWE announced that Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his tag team match at Payback, which took place on August 30. In that match, Rey and his son Dominik defeated the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rey was supposed to face Rollins tonight on Raw, but Dominik has now taken his place with the winner advancing to a triple threat match tonight where the winner faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Reportedly Negotiating With WWE For Full Time Deal As Announcer
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker