Rey Mysterio Recalls Injuring Undertaker In Their First Match Together

Rey Mysterio faced The Undertaker a few times in the ring, and he recently recalled how he accidentally injured the Dead Man in their first match. Mysterio was a guest on the Jaxxon Podcast and talked about working with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his first match with Undertaker: “The first time I wrestled him I ended up breaking his orbital socket. I was scared s**tless. I do this move where I spring on the top rope and I jump and I pretty much sit on your chest and bring you down. I think what happened is when I sat down and we both fell, my ass went like this and it pushed up against his face… Being the first time stepping in the ring with him … you just, as a legend that he is, I just wanted to make sure that my work was good enough to please him to say, ‘Hey, let me work with him again,’ and I wanted to make sure that I didn’t hurt [him] because that’s we [do]. Protect each other, we gotta feed, we gotta fight, we got to live to fight another day and we got to make sure we’re good.”

On Undertaker’s in-ring ability: “One of the best. I had the opportunity to step in the ring with him a couple times and [he was a] true professional.”.. You think of these little factors that make a huge difference — timing, sequence, psychology-wise. Especially working with a guy like me, size difference, what can we do that makes sense that the fans can perceive as, ‘Oh, wow he really knocked him on his ass.’ Little things like that and he was just very good at putting pieces together.”