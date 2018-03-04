Rey Mysterio Injured – WWE Signing Possibly Up In the Air

– Rey Mysterio was reportedly injured during a independent wrestling show on Friday. Both the Wrestling Observer and PWInsider report that Mysterio injured his arm during Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest show in Waterbury, Connecticut. The specifics of the injury are not yet known, but his arm was said to be swollen and it is said to potentially be a bicep tear.

Mysterio is believed to have suffered the injury in the final minutes of his match alongside Flip Gordon against Joey Mercury and Caleb Konley. He notified Mercury of the injury and set up a double 619 before pinning Konley via a top-rope splash.

Mysterio is expected to get the injury looked at when he gets home to California. Mysterio was set to meet with Triple H on Friday in Stamford, Connecticut to finalize a new contract with WWE, but the meeting was postponed because Triple H needed to go to Saudi Arabia to complete negotiations on a deal for live events in the country.

As the severity injury isn’t yet clear, it is obviously not known whether or how the injury will impact Mysterio’s return. It could obviously make his ability to pass medical testing an issue; Shelton Benjamin’s WWE return was put off by eight months when he suffered a torn rotator cuff just before he signed on to come back.