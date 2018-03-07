Rey Mysterio Injury Update, He’s Still Scheduled to Meet With WWE

According to Pwinsider.com, the belief is that Rey Mysterio suffered a partially torn bicep working for Northeast Wrestling this past Friday in Connecticut. The severity of the tear has yet to be confirmed, but Mysterio was examined by a doctor earlier this week, and is able to move his arm in ways he wouldn’t if it had been a complete tear, which is a positive. The site also adds that the injury has not hurt the progress of his discussions with WWE as the two sides are scheduled to try and negotiate a deal shortly.

Mysterio is scheduled to wrestle Jushin Liger on March 25th at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event.