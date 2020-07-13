WWE News: New Rey Mysterio Instagram Mask Filter, Aleister Black’s Deadlift Day

– WWE has released a new Instagram filter to give fans the chance to wear Rey Mysterio’s masks. WWE announced that the mask filter is live on WWE’s Instagram account:

WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account.

With this filter, users can choose from five different models of The Master of the 619’s mask, representative of the best moments of his career. Up to five people can use the filter on the same photo or video. Share the photo on Instagram and/or Facebook, or save it on your phone to share it on all your social media accounts.

To access the filter, go to the WWE’s account, choose the third option in the post bar click on “Rey Mysterio Mask” and choose “try.” Or, open this link on your cell phone.

Don’t forget to tag us with the handle @wwe and Rey with @619iamlucha.

Stay tuned for new filters that will soon be coming to official WWE accounts. Booyaka!