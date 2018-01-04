Various News: Rey Mysterio Praises Jericho vs. Omega Match, Hornswoggle Gets ‘Where Are They Now?’ Video

– Former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio had high praise for Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 event. You can check out his Instagram post on the match below. You can also check out 411mania’s live results and coverage for Wrestle Kingdom 12 RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released a new video from the “Where Are They Now?” program for former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle. You can check out that video below.