Rey Mysterio, Judgment Day & New Day NASCAR Angle to Air on Tonight’s Smackdown
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
An angle was shot between Rey Mysterio, Judgment Day and the New Day, and WWE has announced that the segment will air on tonight’s Smackdown. WWE posted a clip of the segment on Twitter on Friday, writing:
“After racing at @lacoliseum with @NASCAR last night, @DomMysterio35, @FinnBalor and @ArcherOfInfamy got into it with @reymysterio, @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWins
See how it all went down TONIGHT on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV!”
— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2023
See how it all went down TONIGHT on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/CYmyrKOfmQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2023
