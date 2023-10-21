Rey Mysterio Credits Logan Paul For Earning Respect of WWE Locker Room

Rey Mysterio is headed toward a match with Logan Paul, and he gives Paul credit for earning the locker room’s respect. Mysterio discussed Paul’s journey in WWE on The MMA Hour, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Paul earning the respect of the locker room: “The buzz was a little standoffish and cold [toward Paul at first]. I think slowly … the more he was around, and the more we saw him taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. And that’s how it is — you embrace, you know? People that walk in from another world into our sport … that happens in any sport. But he has gained the respect of all of us. We see how much he appreciates [this industry] and the work he puts in to go out there and perform.”

On if he was surprised by Paul calling him out: “He had just won a fight, his octane level was at a peak, and he felt very comfortable. Now, the question is, will he be comfortable whenever we decide to make this match?”