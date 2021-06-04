Rey Mysterio Thinks LWO Could Work Today, Praises Santos Escobar & Angel Garza

Rey Mysterio believes an LWO faction would be able to work in a big way in 2021. Mysterio was a member of the WCW faction, which was formed in 1998 by Eddie Guerrero in response to the NWO. The Latino World Order lasted only a short time, but Mysterio told Ryan Satin on Out of Character that he thinks there is more than enough talent for a Latino stable to work today. You can check out the highlights below per Fightful:

On the possibility of an LWO return: “If you think about it, things that were cool back then, are becoming cool once again. I truly believe the LWO would be a huge success nowadays. It might happen. There’s so much talent and the talent that is yet to come.”

On Santos Escobar: “He’s awesome and can go. Great mic skills, very smart, awesome friend. The fact that he’s been given an opportunity and has taken advantage of it, that’s what it’s all about. Wrestling is in his blood and his genes. I was good friends with his father and he was awesome. The fact that I shared the ring with his father and could possibly share the ring with Escobar is history.”

On Angel Garza: “He’s awesome as well. I’ve been a big fan of Garza for a long time and got a chance to work him on the independent scene before we both became part of WWE. He’s organic and a spontaneous individual who can go. It’s like a new rise of what the LWO was back in WCW with all these new faces.”