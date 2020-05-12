wrestling / News

Identities of Rey Mysterio Medics From Last Night’s RAW

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– The medics that worked on Rey Mysterio during last night’s RAW were local talents Chico Adams and Mike Reed. Reed has been working as an enhancement talent for WWE going all the way back to 2005, and also worked the 3/24 episode of AEW Dark, teaming with Corey Hollis against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Chico has also made various WWE appearances, including being one of Goldberg’s security guards at WrestleMania 36.

