Identities of Rey Mysterio Medics From Last Night’s RAW
– The medics that worked on Rey Mysterio during last night’s RAW were local talents Chico Adams and Mike Reed. Reed has been working as an enhancement talent for WWE going all the way back to 2005, and also worked the 3/24 episode of AEW Dark, teaming with Corey Hollis against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Chico has also made various WWE appearances, including being one of Goldberg’s security guards at WrestleMania 36.
Honored to represent Afa the Wild Samoan & @WXWOffice tonight on #WWERaw. Thank you, @WWE.
.
.
.#WWE #MondayNightRaw #WWENetwork #WXWWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/67kcaFdgCM
— Chico Adams (@TheChicoAdams) May 12, 2020
Chico Adams was last seen on WrestleMania 36 as he escorted Goldberg to the ring with Alex Paz before his match against Braun Strowman. A year ago Chico made consecutive appearances on the Raw 5/20 & SmackDown 5/21 episodes as a medic. #WWE #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/OPbLUT7lnS
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 12, 2020
Mike Reed, 16-year pro also had a few WWE appearances in the past as well. Mike competed on the 6/6/18 NXT episode as Mike Hughley as he teamed with Robbie Grand/Rob Love @officialroblove against TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller). #WWE #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Ewo1cW5hD0
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 12, 2020
Mike recently competed on the 3/24 AEW Dark Episode #26 where he teamed with Corey Hollis @CoreyHollis against Sonny Kiss @SonnyKissXO & “Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY. #AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/flLG4kVAeu
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 12, 2020
