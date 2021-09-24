Rey Mysterio Is More Interested in Passing the Torch to Dominik Than Feuding With Him

Rey Mysterio has seen people speculating about a feud between himself and Dominik, but he would rather pass the torch. The Mysterios have been going through a bit of tension on Smackdown as of late, with Dominik asking Rey to let him go it on his own. Fans are guessing that a heel turn and feud isn’t far behind, but Rey said in an interview with Alex McCarthy for TalkSPORT that he has other hopes.

“I think in a perfect world, I would love to step out of the ring and pass the torch to my son,” Rey said (per Fightful). “A lot of people talk about the possible turn and father vs. son, to me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘here, it is your time, I’m stepping away.’ Hopefully, one day, his kids, God willing, decide to be part of this industry, or even my daughter’s kids, somebody that can continue the legacy. I had no idea he would want to be part of this world. He surprised me at a very late age, but he’s doing incredible. I’m hoping that rich generation passes on.”

Dominik shared his own thoughts, saying, “I was just happy to have Mysterio behind me. I had no clue. I showed up one day and Dominik Mysterio popped up on the big screen. I was like, ‘was that you?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ It happened organically. It stuck and I liked it. Lineage-wise and culturally, and me being third generation. One day, I think Rey Mysterio…Rey Mysterio Jr….I want it.”