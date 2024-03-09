wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced Rey Mysterio’s return and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:
* Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
* Rey Mysterio returns
* Roman Reigns & The Rock appear
