Rey Mysterio & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Rey Mysterio’s return and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:

* Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
* Rey Mysterio returns
* Roman Reigns & The Rock appear

