Rey Mysterio Names Finn Balor As His Dream Hell in a Cell Opponent

Rey Mysterio has never been inside Hell in a Cell but if he did, he would want to face Finn Balor. Mysterio was a guest on the pre-Hell in a Cell episode of WWE’s Spanish language show WWE Ahora with hosts Marcelo Rodríguez and Quetzalli Bulnes, and was asked who would want to face inside the Cell.

“That’s a great question,” he said. “To be honest, I haven’t imagined being in a match as dangerous as this one. I’ve imagined myself in matches that I have participated in very few times, like the TLC match, that to me is all about the height, the ladders, and looking for ways to entertain the fans and get a title. But talking about Hell in a Cell… I think I’d like to face Finn Balor. That would be historical … I’ve faced Finn Balor only once, at Survivor Series 2018. I had great chemistry with him. Since then, I haven’t crossed paths with him. But if I could choose, I’d pick Finn in a Hell in a Cell match.”

Mysterio also gave an update on his recovery status, saying, “[I’m feeling] better, precisely. Before this interview, my son and I were training with a personal trainer. It’s been slow, but I’d say I am two weeks away from returning to the ring.”