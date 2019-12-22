Rey Mysterio Names His Dream WrestleMania Opponent

– Like all WWE talent, Rey Mysterio has a dream opponent for WrestleMania, and he revealed who it is in a new interview. Mysterio was asked the question during an interview with Sportskeeda and named AJ Styles as the man he’d love to face at the Grandest Stage of them all.

“The roster is filled with top talent but I really think that the match we had leading into me becoming United States Champion against AJ Styles,” Mysterio said. “I would love to do that on a big stage. AJ vs Rey Mysterio.”

Mysterio defeated Styles for the US Championship on the November 25th episode of Raw.