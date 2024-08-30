Rey Mysterio Never Saw Dominik As a Heel, Says Dom’s Surprised Him

Rey Mysterio never imagined that his son Dominik as a heel in wrestling, and he’s pleasantly surprised with how Dom’s done in the role. Dominik turned heel on his father to join the Judgment Day and has become one of the company’s most hated heels, something Rey reflected on in an interview with Sam Rosenberg. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not seeing Dom as a heel initially: “I, for some reason, always saw in my head, in my vision, that he was going to be bigger than his dad. In what way I don’t know, but he was going to bring something different to the table. Me, personally, I never saw him as the bad guy. I never saw him as the heel. My wife, despite our differences, she saw the complete opposite. She, kind of [knew] … and I guess moms know their kids better than the father. My wife always said that she saw him being like the bad guy. Obviously we didn’t know to what extent.”

On Dominik’s heel work: “Him, now, becoming his own person, his own identity, has surprised me in a very good way. I’m going to have to say it, I don’t think my son would be doing better if he were by my side. I think he’s — I’m glad I kind of cut the wings off and he’s on his own.”