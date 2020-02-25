wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Now Advertised in Place of Rusev For WWE Super ShowDown Match
It appears as if Rusev will not be in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown as expected, with Rey Mysterio taking his place. WWE originally announced Rusev for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, but the company advertised the match on Raw and while Rusev was still on the graphic, Rey Mysterio was mentioned in his place. Mysterio is also listed in WWE’s post to Twitter instead of Rusev as you can see below.
Further, WWE.com’s page for the match shows Rusev in the graphic and mentions in in the write-up. However, the main page for Super ShowDown is showing a graphic with Rey Mysterio in Rusev’s place.
If WWE doesn’t clarify before then, we’ll know for sure on Thursday when Super ShowDown takes place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ll have live coverage here on 411.
It's all about that Tuwaiq 🏆 this Thursday at #WWESSD for @fightbobby, @RonKillings, @AndradeCienWWE, @ERICKROWAN, @AJStylesOrg, and @reymysterio! #Raw pic.twitter.com/AEHfDVrK4l
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020
The main Super ShowDown page and Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match preview pages seem to be in disagreement about who's in the match… #WWE #WWESSD #SuperShowdown pic.twitter.com/WbsgVIzgj9
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) February 25, 2020
