Rey Mysterio Now Advertised in Place of Rusev For WWE Super ShowDown Match

It appears as if Rusev will not be in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown as expected, with Rey Mysterio taking his place. WWE originally announced Rusev for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, but the company advertised the match on Raw and while Rusev was still on the graphic, Rey Mysterio was mentioned in his place. Mysterio is also listed in WWE’s post to Twitter instead of Rusev as you can see below.

Further, WWE.com’s page for the match shows Rusev in the graphic and mentions in in the write-up. However, the main page for Super ShowDown is showing a graphic with Rey Mysterio in Rusev’s place.

If WWE doesn’t clarify before then, we’ll know for sure on Thursday when Super ShowDown takes place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ll have live coverage here on 411.