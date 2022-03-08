Rey Mysterio On Facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania, Being On WWE 2K22 Cover

Rey Mysterio recently discussed his tag team match against The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, getting the cover of WWE 2K22 and more. Mysterio spoke with Complex for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On finding out he’d be on the cover of the game: “So WWE first approached me in regards to doing some promotional work for the game. And I guess I didn’t understand it right off the bat? But I swear they didn’t tell me that I was going to be on the cover of the game, or that it was going to be based around me.

“But slowly, as I was shooting and doing promotions, the bomb just hit, and they were like, ‘You know, this is based on you. You are the cover of the game this year.’ I was like, ‘Oh no way. Damn, that’s cool. That’s dope.’ I’ve been a part of covers with other Superstars, but I’ve never been the face of a video game. So, you know, it’s an honor, a complete honor. And it’s a blessing to be in this industry for almost 32 years and have a showcase around me.”

On if he had a say in which matches were used for the career showcase: “I don’t think I needed to have a say in it, because the matches that are showcased here are matches that are historical. There are matches against Eddie Guerrero. There’s a match against The Undertaker. These are matches that if you weren’t there to experience them live, then you’re going to have to YouTube them or check them out some other way.”

On being inspired and influenced by Eddie Guerrero: “I remember the first time I met him, I wasn’t even in wrestling. I was just a fan and 13 years old, and he was wrestling with my uncle [Rey Misterio, Sr.]. They were teaming up, and I was just a kid. Who would have thought back then that one day I would get to step in the ring with him, and share in that Guerrero dynasty that in his bloodline? Deep down inside is a bond of brotherhood relationship that is unlike no other. I learned so much from Eddie inside the ring, outside the ring. He taught me how to pace myself. How to give the fans what they want at a certain time, and not just throw away my entire arsenal–just waste all my bullets in one match. ‘Wait, let them digest a little bit and have them wanting more the next time they see you.’ All those little details are very important in our industry.”

On the Mysterios’ match with Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania: “It’s always been cool for WWE to bring in other athletes or celebrities into the mix and collaborate on a different scale by combining mixed matchups. Muhammad Ali, Alice Cooper, Cindy Lauper, Mike Tyson, and now Logan Paul. And when other athletes, celebrities, or influencers like Logan step into our world, they leave respecting what we do. It’s a certain appreciation that only the ones who step into that squared circle will understand. Logan will definitely appreciate. I can’t wait to enforce some 619 L.A.W on the 216!”

On how his needs are feeling: “They’ve been feeling really good. I started this treatment, which I’ve been doing since roughly around 2012, with stem cells. I did a very large treatment on my full body in 2019 in Colombia. And that has been my fountain of youth. It’s been helping me tremendously.

“Obviously, my knee has been my worst problem throughout my career. Thank God and knock on wood, my back and my neck have always been stable. I’ve had two torn biceps, one on each arm. I have carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. But this stem cell treatment has given me more years of longevity, more years to be able to do what I love and share special moments with my son in the ring. It’s given me the opportunity to keep doing what I do best.”

On if he has any remaining goals in WWE: “I’ve been very happy with the career that I’ve had, and it came with so many luxuries, so many blessings, so many friends, so many moments of traveling around the world. I never thought I would be able to share my culture, my lifestyle, my family around the world, and have fans in Europe, in Istanbul, in Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. To do Tribute to the Troops. Really, there’s not much I can ask for now. You know, I just want to ride into the sunset. I’m making the best out of these last couple of years. And then I just want to watch my son’s career flourish.”