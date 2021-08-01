Rey Mysterio on His Respect for John Cena, Getting to Hear Cena Coach His Son

– DAZN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio, who discussed John Cena returning to WWE, the progression of his son Dominik, and more. Below are some highlights.

Rey Mysterio on John Cena coaching his son Dominik: “To hear Cena coaching him in the corner, and he just stayed quiet. What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he’s going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He’s all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it’s only gonna get better.”

Mysterio on his respect for The Rock and John Cena: “I have nothing but respect for John, and the same goes with The Rock. The Rock took off for Hollywood and came back on certain occasions, but he just became a humongous Hollywood star, and that’s consuming most of the time. With John, he just happened to have a break right now, and he’s back. Now he’s not only doing TVs, but he’s wanting to do house shows as well. So that just tells me the type of character he has, the type of person he is. He’s willing to drive and do the supershows that we’re kicking off that we had last weekend and now this upcoming weekend. It’s not only good for morale, but the fans are entertained and are buying tickets to go see Cena, my son, and myself. So we get the rub off of John. He made his name in this wrestling world, and now he’s jumped over to Hollywood. But he’s coming back and forth. This might not be the last time we’re going to see him. I think we are going to see him more. But he’s making the time, and I think we’re all thankful from the WWE locker rooms that he’s taking the time to come back and put in the work that once made him famous.”

Mysterio on WWE returning to the road: “t makes all the difference. We are our athletes. I feed off my fans. That’s my energy. That’s my adrenaline. Now my son has been able to witness it firsthand. It’s a completely different feeling when you’re wrestling in front of fans. He had his first match during the pandemic. He’s a pandemic boy. He had no idea what it was like to wrestle around fans. Seeing him walk out on our first Smackdown in Houston in front of fans, it was incredible. To see his expression and see his energy and nerves, all of those emotions were unbelievable. For me, I’ve been waiting for this moment to happen. For us to have fans once again in the arenas, and on top of that, to be able to witness myself how my son would react to fans once he stepped in the ring and to do his thing. He’s been doing incredible. He’s impressed me.”