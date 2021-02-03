Rey Mysterio on How Much Longer He Wants to Keep Wrestling

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio, who discussed his future in wrestling and his latest deal after he re-upped with WWE again last year. Below are some highlights.

Mysterio on his latest WWE contract: “We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’”

Mysterio on needing some time off in 2015: “I am so happy to see my son Dominik doing so well, and it means so much to me to be with him in WWE. When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries. During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE. I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business. WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him.”

On his Royal Rumble 2021 ring gear sponsored by Victoria Beer: “This collaboration is special to me. It’s an iconic beer that has been around for a long time, and it’s the best beer in Mexico. This is a chance to represent my heritage and culture, and the new mask symbolizes our partnership.”

On the mohawk being a tribute to his uncle: “The mohawk on my new Victoria mask is a throwback to what my uncle used to wear in the early ’80s on his mask. Right before I came back to WWE, I knew that I needed to change my outfit, and I wanted to do something different. I used to wear the baggy pants, but my son was always a big fan of the tights. He thought those looked so dope, so I ended up going back to the tights. I changed up my look a little bit, and I really wanted to include the mohawk. That was big for me growing up as a wrestling fan. The mohawk makes this mask stand out even more.”