Rey Mysterio on the Beating He Plans to Give Dominik at WrestleMania 39

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with The Jason Show, Rey Mysterio spoke on his upcoming WrestleMania 39 match with his son Dominik Mysterio. And he plans to give his son a beating.

Rey Mysterio stated (via Fightful), “The beating that I give my son is dedicated to all those fathers that are putting up with their kids like I am.

Mysterio vs. Mysterio, father vs. son, takes place on Saturday at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 on April 1. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

