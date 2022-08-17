Rey Mysterio on Wanting to Face Finn Balor at WrestleMania, a Potential Match Against His Son

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Rey Mysterio discussed how he’d like to face Finn Balor in a match at WrestleMania, and he was also asked about a match against his son, Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Rey Mysterio on someone he’d like to face at WrestleMania: “The one guy I had in mind, and it’s actually happening right now as we speak is Finn Balor. The opportunity of working against Finn, and these last couple of weeks that we have been on Raw, I really feel like we have great chemistry together. It was bound to happen just because I know how dedicated he is, and how committed he is, so I think the program I have been doing with Finn has been incredible.”

Mysterio on a potential match against Dominik: “I mean, I always felt that it would be difficult to put my hands on top of my son and hurt him. I don’t only think about myself, but I also think about what my wife would feel, and I know it was hard, it’s been hard, I mean just coming up with that top is very difficult around the house.”