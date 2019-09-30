Rey Mysterio On Why Now Is the Right Time For a Retirement Storyline, His Advice For Dominick

– Rey Mysterio spoke with Newsweek for a new interview promoting his match with Seth Rollins on tonight’s Raw. Highlights are below:

On how he’s feeling ahead of tonight’s match: “I’ve been really getting at least my eight hours of sleep this whole week. Training in the morning and in the late afternoon. Yesterday I had a chance to step in the ring and train with my son, here in San Diego. We were going over mat wrestling, that’s how I tend to keep my pace steady, but I’m looking forward to this Monday.”

On what winning the title would mean for his career: “It’s a game-changer. To add another title — and not just another title, but this is this Universal title — to add it to my stats is unbelievable. The fact that I had every desire to be the number one guy this past Monday during the Fatal Five-Way but then when it all happened everything just started coming into play and you start to set into realization that happened. It took me a couple of days after winning to absorb that “man in just a couple of days I have a Universal title shot.” A couple of weeks ago I was looking at retirement and now everything has done a 360.”

On why now is the right time for a retirement storyline: “The fact that I recall seeing my son with Eddie Guerrero in 2004 when my son was seven years old. This was almost 15 years ago. To be able to share the ring with him back then and going through a storyline that had never been seen before and was big for its time. Fast-forward 15 years later and I had no idea my son wanted to be a part of this business. So when he tells me at the age of 19 that he wants to train to see if he can make it in this business without me forcing or pushing him into it, it all came out organically. And to have him convince me to not retire because I gave him my word that one day we were going to step into the ring together is the perfect story for me. I don’t think it gets any better than that. I don’t know how many parents get to share an opportunity like this in their life where they can enjoy something they really love and be loved by millions of fans around the world.”

On how Dominick’s training is going: “I’ll tell you this. I’d be the first one to tell him directly, ‘Hey, you suck. You have to step it up a notch.’ That’s how I’ve been with him and my daughter. Overall, I’ve seen him train from day one up until now and it’s definitely in his genes. It’s in his bloodline. There’s no doubt in my mind that this was the right choice for him and I’m glad that I didn’t push him into this and it came organically from him. He’ doing incredible and he’s learning day by day. This is only the beginning for him and I can’t wait to see what the future is.”

On what advice he gave Dominick: “The number one advice I give him, and I’ll remind him to this day if I have to, you cannot live in my shadow. You can’t. You’re a much bigger person. He’s 6’1″ and about 200 pounds so you cannot even compare my in-ring ability to his. You have to be yourself. You have to create your own legacy. You can’t follow in my footsteps. Yes, you are my son, but you have to do your own thing. Don’t ever go back and try to be me. I think he picked that up on day one. He definitely created his own legacy and creating his own mold. I think the hardest thing for the fans trying to compare him to what I did in my career. There’s not going to be another Rey Mysterio. There never will be — just like there will never be another Shawn Michaels or Eddie Guerrero or Undertaker — there’s only one. For my son, that’s gotta be him he’s gotta create his own style and his own legacy.”

On the balance between keeping his own push strong and putting over other talent: “That’s just something that comes organically whatever the moment might be. I feel this generation is coming in and I don’t see that as being such a big issue like when I first broke in. I feel like it’s more natural if you’re going against Ricochet and he’s the guy then ok let’s make sure Ricochet looks the best he can be. And we don’t have to do much because the kid can go. I just think that this generation is more flexible on going in the direction that needs to be done.”

On if he thinks about his legacy: “I do when I get complimented on it. When I see other wrestlers that I happen to run into or at certain shows they say, “Rey, you’re the guy that made me say I can do it.” That really changes your train of thoughts and really makes you feel incredible, you know? It’s a blessing to be able to inspire so many young athletes out there. And its not just wrestling, it could be other sports. The fact that they saw a smaller athlete doing what they love and I inspire them in some way or form is a blessing.”

On what’s next for him after this: “Dream match right now, there’s nothing on my mind right now. The only thing on my mind is the fact that I’m going into this Monday night special premiere on RAW and come out victorious. Have my hand risen up high with the title and once that happens I’m sure, like Kofi Kingston says, you’ll have a big target on your back and I’m here to take on all newcomers. I’ve always been the type to never back down from a challenge and I think after Monday we’ll see what happens and hopefully, I’ll be the one who is getting his hand raised up high.”