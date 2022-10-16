Rey Mysterio Opens AAA Triplemania XXX With A Supportive Video

Rey Mysterio opened the 30th AAA Triplemania in Mexico City with a video message expressing his congratulations to the promotion and the event participants (h/t to Fightful). The wrestler referenced his own time spent with the company and past participation in the event. “Good evening to you all! It’s your friend Rey Mysterio and I want to start by giving an affectionate hug to everyone that is present tonight and had the time to come to this magnum event of TripleMania. I hope y’all have a wonderful time,” Rey began. “It was a great honor being a part of the AAA Family and being a part of the first TripleMania in 1993. I want to congratulate all the wrestlers participating tonight & to the company for all your effort and work in making 30 years of successful TripleManias. Wishing you all have a ball tonight, blessings to all, and Viva Mi Raza!”

