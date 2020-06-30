wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Promises Payback For Seth Rollins, Viking Raiders vs. Andrade & Angel Garza Clip

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Dominick Raw

– Rey Mysterio is ready for his revenge on Seth Rollins, as evidenced on Raw. WWE posted a clip from tonight’s show of Seth Rollins asking Rey for forgiveness for his actions against Rey, which led to Rey asking Dominick to forgive him for what he’s going to do to Rollins:

– WWE also posted video of the Viking Raiders’ loss to Andrade & Angel Garza from Raw:

