Rey Mysterio Says He Plans To Retire Before 50 ‘As Of Right Now’

Rey Mysterio’s current plan is to retire before he turns 50. but he acknowledges that could change between now and then. The Raw star, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE on tonight’s episode of Raw, spoke with Ariel Helwani for a new interview and talked about his future in wrestling and more.

“It’s funny because they don’t prep you up now like they do for NFL players,” Mysterio said of his retirement plans (per Fightful). “For wrestling, I’ve always heard from others that they just go until they can’t anymore. There’s really no start and end date. You just run through it until you can’t or until you step away to do something else.”

He continued, “For me, now that I’m getting closer to my fifties and I see my son wrestling, I tell myself that I wanna go three more years and I don’t wanna go past fifty. But then I remind myself, what if I feel good. Can you still go another year? As of right now, my date has always been to not go over fifty.”

The 47-year-old Mysterio has been teaming with his son Dominik over the last couple of years.