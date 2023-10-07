– During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed wanting to spend more time with his wife after wrestling.

Mysterio stated (via Fightful), “I think, more than anything, to give some time back to my wife, who has put her career on the line and her time to raise two kids to support me to let me pursue my dream. The rest of my lifetime, I just want to be able to enjoy the show with her.”