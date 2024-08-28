– Rey Mysterio frequently cosplays as various characters for his ring attire over the years, and it looks like he has one planned inspired by his own son, Dominik Mysterio, During a recent chat with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest in New York City, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed he plans on doing some cosplay attire inspired by his own son, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, very soon.

Mysterio said on the topic (via Fightful), “I love cosplaying a lot. I’m actually doing a Dominik Mysterio cosplay pretty soon. You guys will get a kick out of that one.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, The Judgment Day’s Carlito, Dominik, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh picked up a win over the LWO’s Rey, Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Joaquin Wilde after Dom pinned his dad.