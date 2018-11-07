WWE News: Rey Mysterio Praises Daniel Bryan, New Rousey vs. Lynch Promo, First MMC Playoff Team Revealed

– Rey Mysterio was interviewed after last night’s WWE Smackdown, commenting on joining Smackdown’s Survivor Series team and praising Daniel Bryan (via Wrestling Inc)…

“It’s a great honor. It’s a great deal of respect that I have for my colleagues. Daniel Bryan, after suffering the injuries that he had suffered throughout his career, and still to compete at the level he’s competing at now, that just makes me want to compete even harder and to be next to him. We’re going to make a helluva team, let me just say that.”

– Here is a new promo for the non-title match between Ronda Rousey & Beckley Lynch at Survivor Series…

– Following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE confirmed that there will be MMC Playoffs to lead us to the finals Finn Balor and Bayley have been confirmed for the playoff.