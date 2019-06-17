Rey Mysterio Praises Triple H’s Work in NXT, Talks Using Canadian Destroyer, More

– Rey Mysterio spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Triple H’s work building up NXT, his use of the Canadian Destroyer and more. Highlights are below:

On Triple H’s work in NXT: “I think he’s doing an incredible job. NXT is recruiting its own fan base; commentating and the matches are unbelievable. The fact that they can do NXT like any WWE show – Europe, Mexico, US – it prepares them for being on the bigger stage. I think Hunter has done an incredible job of rolling out NXT slowly. Most of the stars on Raw or SmackDown now have come from NXT. So, he’s molding up the future of this business.”

On working with Andrade: “This kid is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I’m in the ring with him, there’s an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero]. This is how good he is: he’s thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it. My hat goes off to Andrade as he’s definitely the future of WWE.”

On what Andrade could improve upon: “Just like anybody else – once you can dominate the mic skills and English, then he is bound to become a star. I’ve seen him work on his English, and it’s a slow process but he’s moving forward. Once he dominates his English language, he’s on his way to stardom.”

On his using the Canadian Destroyer on television: “I don’t ever recall asking if I could do it or not. I’ve always laid out what I wanted to do and there’s no ‘but’ or ‘and’ unless something is limited because it’s unsafe. With that move, it’s funny because when I did it, everybody was shocked that I was able to do it. I’m like, what’s wrong with it? … Unless somebody tells me that I can’t do it, then I won’t stop doing it.”

On his Fight4Autism campaign: “You make a donation of $4 and you have the opportunity to win t-shirts, hoodies, masks, pictures and some really, cool custom titles that were designed by myself. And anyone that donates automatically enters to win the Booyaka Bundle.”