WWE News: Rey Mysterio To Present At Latin Billboard Awards, John Cena’s Partners On WWE Playlist

– Rey Mysterio will be a presented at the 2023 Latin Billboard Awards next week. The WWE star posted to Instagram to announce the news, writing:

“Happy to announce that I’ll be presenting at #billboards2023 2023 on Thursday, October 5th at 7pm/6c live on @Telemundo @LatinBillboards”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at John Cena’s tag team partners: