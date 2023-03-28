Rey Mysterio Expresses Pride In How Dominik Is Building “His Own Legacy”

In a recent interview with WESH News 2, Rey Mysterio described his experiences in watching his son Dominik come into his own in the wrestling industry (via Fightful). The elder Mysterio explained that he feels an incredible sense of pride in watching Dominik’s growth and accomplishments with WWE. You can find a few highlights from Mysterio below.

On watching Dom’s development over the years: “Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on Raw, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work. It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. So it’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and just enjoy watching him.”

On his reaction to the advent of the “Prison Dom” persona: “I cracked up, a genuine laugh. I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding onto my name anymore. He’s creating his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character, whether he’s Prison Dom or he’s the annoying son that wants to get his way every single time.”