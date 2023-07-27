Rey Mysterio Is Proud of Dominik’s NXT North American Title Win

Rey Mysterio may have plenty of on-screen issues with his son Dominik, but he’s proud of the latter’s NXT North American Title win. The elder Mysterio was a guest on WWE’s the Bump alongside Titus O’Neil and was asked about Mysterio capturing the championship from Wes Lee. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On O’Neil asking him if he’s proud of Dom’s title win: “Titus, you’re a father, and you know how it is. Sometimes, when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you gotta put them in place. That’s happened for the past year with Dom and myself, and not just myself but my wife as well. Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can’t even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel every time he accomplishes something. That still doesn’t take away the fact that he’s disrespected his whole family, and I’m hoping that one day, that will all change.”

On how Dominik is doing in WWE: “The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming his own person, he’s already his own person. You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re really killing it.’ But it hurts. Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title.”