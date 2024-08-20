Rey Mysterio Pushes For Potential Mask vs. Hair Match Against Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk is a fan of current WWE NXT Champion Roxanne Perez. He has gotten to know her and trained with the young prospect at the WWE Performance Center.

While speaking at the Fanatics Fest NYC (per Fightful), Punk noted he has high expectations for her.

“Roxanne Perez is the present. As far as the future, the future looks good for her, too. Uber talent, head on her shoulders. The sky is the limit. I want to see what she can do on the main roster. I know there are some heavy hitters coming in NXT. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia is coming. If they’re going to NXT, I want to see them mix it up with Roxanne Perez. That’s going to be some dynamite stuff,” said Punk.