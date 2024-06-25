Rey Mysterio Recalls Briefly Pitching a Heel Turn On Dominik

Rey Mysterio says he once had a brief pitch for a heel turn on his son Dominik. Mysterio revealed the detail in his recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, noting that he’s glad that it didn’t happen.

“I remember bringing it up one time when Dom and I were working together, I brought it up to Vince and it was brief,” Rey said (per Fightful). “Like maybe I turn on Dom and we continue with something along the ways. But getting feedback from some of my colleagues, like no, you’re the babyface that could never be a heel. Like you’re Ricky Steamboat, nobody can ever see you as a heel, I don’t think they would buy into it.”

He added, “I’m kind of glad that I listened and that they didn’t listen to me. Because the best thing that could happen is for Dom to become the heel and be the evil one.”

It was of course Dom who ended up turning heel and joining the Judgment Day.