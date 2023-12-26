Rey Mysterio on Rehabbing His Torn Meniscus, Knows That He’s Slowing Down

– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his current injury, noting that he’s sidelined with a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mysterio on his torn meniscus: “Just wear and tear. This time, it was my right knee. I’ve never had any injuries on my right knee since 97 when I had my first surgery in WCW. The left knee kept on breaking down every other year, sometimes a little bit longer. Numerous ACL tears. The last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011. This time, you put in all the years, I’ve been favoring the right knee for the left one and finally, I tore the meniscus on my right knee. It’s six to eight weeks. I’m in week four. I’m getting a personal trainer at the beginning of the year that’s going to work with me just so I can work on my lower body and strengthen up my hips, my quads, my legs in general so I can resist. I’ve never had a personal trainer that can train me, kind of like UFC fighters train, so I can use most of my power from the hips down.”

On dealing with slowing down and getting older: “I know that I’m slowing down, the older I get, but I can make things look faster just by being in the business so long, that keeps the fans perspective of ‘he hasn’t slowed down.’ I can go out there every time and pour it out. I don’t know how to hold back. I know how to hold back on movements and stuff I know I can’t do, like pushing off my left knee is really hard. I know personally that I’ve slowed down over the years. I try to be very innovative and creative with my style that it makes it seems that I haven’t slowed down.”

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio reportedly signed a new, multiyear WWE contract recently. Earlier this month, he turned 49 years old. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 in April.