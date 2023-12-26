wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio on Rehabbing His Torn Meniscus, Knows That He’s Slowing Down

December 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his current injury, noting that he’s sidelined with a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mysterio on his torn meniscus: “Just wear and tear. This time, it was my right knee. I’ve never had any injuries on my right knee since 97 when I had my first surgery in WCW. The left knee kept on breaking down every other year, sometimes a little bit longer. Numerous ACL tears. The last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011. This time, you put in all the years, I’ve been favoring the right knee for the left one and finally, I tore the meniscus on my right knee. It’s six to eight weeks. I’m in week four. I’m getting a personal trainer at the beginning of the year that’s going to work with me just so I can work on my lower body and strengthen up my hips, my quads, my legs in general so I can resist. I’ve never had a personal trainer that can train me, kind of like UFC fighters train, so I can use most of my power from the hips down.”

On dealing with slowing down and getting older: “I know that I’m slowing down, the older I get, but I can make things look faster just by being in the business so long, that keeps the fans perspective of ‘he hasn’t slowed down.’ I can go out there every time and pour it out. I don’t know how to hold back. I know how to hold back on movements and stuff I know I can’t do, like pushing off my left knee is really hard. I know personally that I’ve slowed down over the years. I try to be very innovative and creative with my style that it makes it seems that I haven’t slowed down.”

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio reportedly signed a new, multiyear WWE contract recently. Earlier this month, he turned 49 years old. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 in April.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rey Mysterio, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading