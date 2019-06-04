wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Relinquishes US Title on Raw, Samoa Joe Regains Title (Video)
– Samoa Joe is your WWE United States Champion again after Rey Mysterio relinquished it on Raw. As previously advertised, Mysterio came out on tonight’s show and surrendered the title as a result of the shoulder injury he suffered at Money in the Bank.
That brought out Joe, who said that Mysterio was giving up the title not because he was hurt, but because Rey never pinned him. Ray fired back with some comments and set the title down for Joe, then said he would be back. Joe then locked in a Coquina Clutch on Rey.
You can see pics and video from the segment below:
